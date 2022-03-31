India reports 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 28 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 31, 2022

India on Thursday reported 1,225 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The 28 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours incuded 17 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday logged 1,233 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 31 deaths, including 16 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 17 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 11 today, lower than the 15 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 521,129 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,024,440 today.

As many as 30 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,489,004 today, up 1,594 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 14,307 today, down 397 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 184.06 crore today, including 22.27 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.20% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.23%.

A total of 78.91 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.07 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

