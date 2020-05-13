India reports 122 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases rise to 74,281

New Delhi, May 13, 2020

India today reported 122 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 2,415, and 3,526 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 74,281 even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced last night a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package to tide over the crisis wrought by the pandemic and emerge out of it as a self-reliant nation.

The details of the economic package would be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the coming days.

Modi also said that the contours of the fourth phase of the lockdown, slated to begin on May 18, would be completely different from the first three phases. The lockdown was initially imposed on March 25 for 21 days, then extended for 19 days from April 15 and again by two weeks from March 4. He said details of the relaxations and restrictions in the fourth phase would be announced before May 18.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 53 of the 122 new deaths -- the same number as on Sunday and the highest so far in a single day in any state, followed by 24 in Gujarat.

Delhi reported 13 deaths -- the highest number in the national capital in a single day so far.

They were followed by eight deaths each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, four deaths each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two deaths each in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab as well as the first death in Puducherry.

Of the total 2,415 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 921, followed by 537 in Gujarat, 225 in Madhya Pradesh, 198 in West Bengal, 117 in Rajasthan, 86 in Delhi, 82 in Uttar Pradesh, 61 in Tamil Nadu, 46 in Andhra Pradesh, 32 each in Punjab and Telangana, 31 in Karnataka, 11 in Haryana, 10 in Jammu & Kashmir, six in Bihar, four in Kerala, three each in Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, two each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

The total of 74,281 cases includes those who have died as well as 24,386 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 47,480 as of this morning, up 1,472 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 32.82%.

Of the total of 74,281 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 24,427, followed by 8,903 in Gujarat, 8,718 in Tamil Nadu, 7,639 in Delhi, 4,126 in Rajasthan, 3,986 in Madhya Pradesh, 3,664 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,173 in West Bengal, 2,090 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,914 in Punjab, 1,326 in Telangana, 934 in Jammu and Kashmir, 925 in Karnataka, 831 in Bihar, 780 in Haryana, 524 in Kerala, 437 in Odisha, 187 in Chandigarh, 172 in Jharkhand, 154 in Tripura, 69 in Uttarakhand, 65 each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, 59 in Chhattisgarh, 42 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 13 each in Meghalaya and Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said more than 70 per cent of the 2,415 deaths so far were due to co-morbidities.

