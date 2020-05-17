India reports 120 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,987 new cases

New Delhi, May 17, 2020

India today reported 120 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 2,872, and 4,987 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours-- the highest in a single day -- to take the total so far to 90,927.

The sharp spike in new cases has come at a time when the third phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic is due to end today and the Government is expected to announce later in the day a continuation of many of the restrictions with more relaxations.

The lockdown was first imposed for 21days from March 25 and then extended by 19 days till May 3 and then again for two weeks until today.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 67 of the 120 new deaths, including 41 in Mumbai.

However, the state health department clarified that while 22 of the 67 deaths occurred in the past 24 hours, the remaining 45 fatalities occurred between April 15-May 14 and were validated and confirmed as COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The death toll in Maharashtra is now 1,135 and the total number of cases has gone up by 1,606 -- the steepest single-day jump in the state -- to 30,706.

Of the remaining, 19 deaths were reported in Gujarat, the second most-affected state, nine in Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, six in Delhi, four in Madhya Pradesh, three in Tamil Nadu, two in Haryana and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Of the total 2,872 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,135, followed by 625 in Gujarat, 243 in Madhya Pradesh, 232 in West Bengal, 129 in Delhi, 126 in Rajasthan, 104 in Uttar Pradesh, 74 in Tamil Nadu, 49 in Andhra Pradesh, 36 in Karnataka, 34 in Telangana, 32 in Punjab, 13 in Haryana, 12 in Jammu & Kashmir, seven in Bihar, four in Kerala, three each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha, two in Assam, and one each in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

The total of 90,927 cases includes those who have died as well as 34,109 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 53,946 as of this morning, up 911 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 3,956 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 37.51%.

Of the total of 90,927 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 30,706, followed by 10,988 in Gujarat, 10,585 in Tamil Nadu, 9,333 in Delhi, 4,960 in Rajasthan, 4,789 in Madhya Pradesh, 4,258 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,576 in West Bengal, 2,355 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,946 in Punjab, 1,509 in Telangana, 1,179 in Bihar, 1,121 in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,092 in Karnataka, 887 in Haryana, 737 in Odisha, 587 in Kerala, 217 in Jharkhand, 191 in Chandigarh, 167 in Tripura, 92 in Assam, 88 in Uttarakhand, 78 in Himachal Pradesh, 67 in Chhattisgarh, 43 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 17 in Goa, 13 each in Meghalaya and Puducherry, seven in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry said 290 cases were being reassigned to various states. More than 70 per cent of the deaths so far were due to co-morbidities, it said.

