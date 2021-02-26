India reports 120 COVID-19 deaths, 16,577 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 26, 2021

India today reported 120 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 16,577 new cases of infection as several States continued to witness a spike in the spread of the disease.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 156,825 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,063,491.

Of the 16,577 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 8,702, followed by Kerala with 3,677, Punjab with 563, Tamil Nadu 467, Karnataka 453 and Gujarat 424.

Of the 120 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 56, followed by Kerala with 14, Punjab 13, Chhattisgarh 8, Karnataka 7 and Tamil Nadu 5.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 37 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 14 times in the past 25 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 45th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 31 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,750,680 as of this morning, up 12,179 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.17%.

The number of active cases rose by 4,278 in the last 24 hours to 155,986.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 138 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 16,738 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 13,472,673. This number includes 6,621,418 healthcare workers who have received the first dose of the vaccine and 2,032,994 who have received the second dose as well as 4,818,231 frontline workers who have taken the first dose.

The world has reported a total of close to 113 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.507 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.411 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.390 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (508,127), Brazil (251,498) and Mexico (183,692).

