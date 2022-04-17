India reports 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours
File photo of a health worker collecting a swab sample from a woman for a COVID-19 test at Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo: IANS/Anupam Gautam)
National

India reports 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, April 17, 2022

India on Sunday reported 1,150 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly more than the number on Saturday -- and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday recorded 975 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

The number of new cases rose above the 1,000-mark again today after staying below that level for the second consecutive day.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,751 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,042,097 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,508,788 today, up 954 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the fourth consecutive day today, going up by 192 to 11,558.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.51 crore today, including 12.56 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.31% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.27%.

A total of 83.18 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.65 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.