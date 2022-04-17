India reports 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 infection, four deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 17, 2022

India on Sunday reported 1,150 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection -- slightly more than the number on Saturday -- and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Saturday recorded 975 new cases of COVID-19 infection and four deaths.

The number of new cases rose above the 1,000-mark again today after staying below that level for the second consecutive day.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,751 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,042,097 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,508,788 today, up 954 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country rose for the fourth consecutive day today, going up by 192 to 11,558.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.51 crore today, including 12.56 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.31% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.27%.

A total of 83.18 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.65 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

