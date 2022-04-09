India reports 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 83 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 9, 2022

India on Saturday reported 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

However, the 83 deaths recorded today include as many as 72 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday registered 1,109 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 43 deaths, including 34 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases had fallen below 1,000 for two days on Monday and Tuesday for the first time since April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.

If the 72 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at 11 today, as compared to nine yesterday.

Of these 11 deaths, four were reported from Maharashtra, three from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Karnataka, Mizoram and Punjab. All other States and Union Territories registered zero deaths in this period.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,656 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,034,217 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,501,196 today, up 1,194 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 11,365 today, down 127 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 185.38 crore today, including 16.80 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.25% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.23%.

A total of 79.34 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.66 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

