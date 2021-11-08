India reports 11,451 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, number of deaths falls to 266

New Delhi, November 8, 2021

India today reported 11,451 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours while the number of daily deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic fell to 266 in this period.

The 266 deaths added today include as many as 180 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, where data of the past several months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday recorded 10,853 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 526 deaths, including as many as 417 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Kerala has so far revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by as many as 5,479 in the last 16 days as a result of the ongoing reconciliation of data.

Not counting those 180 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 86 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Kerala, which had posted consistently high COVID-19 numbers for many weeks, has seen a dip in the number of new cases for several days now. The state recorded 7,124 new cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours as compared to 6,546 cases and 50 deaths yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 461,057 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,366,987 today.

Of the 86 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 27, followed by 16 in Maharashtra and 11 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,763,104, up 13,204 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.24% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 2,019 to 142,826 today, the lowest in 262 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 108.47 crore, including 23.84 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.26% today, below 2% for the 45th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.32% today, below 2% for 35 consecutive days now.

