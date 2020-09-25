India reports 1,141 more COVID-19 deaths, 86,052 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 25, 2020

India today recorded 1,141 more deaths due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 86,052 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in many states.

With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has crossed the 92,000-mark to reach 92,290 while the total number of cases has climbed past the 5.8-million mark to 5,818,570 as of this morning.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge, reaching 4,756,164 -- up 81,177 from yesterday,official data showed.

However, the number of active cases, after showing a downtrend for the past few days, has again gone up by 3,734 today to 970,116.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,129 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 86,508 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 15 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 15 of the last 18 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 24 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 20 days and more than 80,000 cases for 21 of the last 23 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 29 of the last 30 days, more than 60,000 cases on 44 of the last 45 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 57th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 32.141 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 981,808 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.977 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.657 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (202,798) and Brazil (139,808).