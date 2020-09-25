India reports 1,141 more COVID-19 deaths, 86,052 fresh cases of infection

- Home
Death toll rises to 92,290; total cases go past 5.818 million; active cases rise to 970,116
New Delhi, September 25, 2020
India today recorded 1,141 more deaths due to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 86,052 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in many states.
With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has crossed the 92,000-mark to reach 92,290 while the total number of cases has climbed past the 5.8-million mark to 5,818,570 as of this morning.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge, reaching 4,756,164 -- up 81,177 from yesterday,official data showed.
However, the number of active cases, after showing a downtrend for the past few days, has again gone up by 3,734 today to 970,116.
India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,129 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 86,508 new cases yesterday.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 15 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 15 of the last 18 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 24 consecutive days now.
India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 20 days and more than 80,000 cases for 21 of the last 23 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 29 of the last 30 days, more than 60,000 cases on 44 of the last 45 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 57th consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 32.141 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 981,808 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.977 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.657 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (202,798) and Brazil (139,808).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,141 new deaths reported in India today included as many as 459 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country.
It was followed by 76 in Punjab, 67 in Uttar Pradesh, 66 in Tamil Nadu, 65 in Karnataka, 62 in West Bengal, 52 in Andhra Pradesh, 45 in Madhya Pradesh, 36 in Delhi, 24 in Chhattisgarh, 22 each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, 21 in Kerala, 16 in Odisha, 15 in Rajasthan, 14 in Gujarat, 13 in Uttarakhand, 11 in Assam, ten each in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, seven in Goa, six in Puducherry, five in Tripura, four each in Bihar, Chandigarh and Jharkhand, three in Ladakh, and one each in Meghalaya and Sikkim.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Manipur and Nagaland.
Of the total of 92,290 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 34,345, followed by 9,076 in Tamil Nadu, 8,331 in Karnataka, 5,558 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,366 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,123 in national capital Delhi, 4,606 in West Bengal, 3,381 in Gujarat, 3,066 in Punjab, 2,122 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,397 in Rajasthan, 1,255 in Haryana, 1,084 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,080 in Telangana, 878 in Bihar, 752 each in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, 652 in Jharkhand, 613 in Kerala, 608 in Assam, 542 in Uttarakhand, 487 in Puducherry, 383 in Goa, 265 in Tripura, 150 in Himachal Pradesh, 144 in Chandigarh, 62 in Manipur, 54 in Ladakh, 52 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 43 in Meghalaya, 31 in Sikkim, 16 in Nagaland, 14 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 5,818,570 cases in India so far include the 92,290 patients who have died as well as the 4,756,164 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 970,116 as of this morning, up 3,734 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 81,177 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 81.74%, according to the data.
