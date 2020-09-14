India reports 1,136 more COVID-19 deaths, 92,071 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 14, 2020

India today registered 1,136 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 92,071 new cases of infection across the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 79,000-mark to touch 79,722 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has gone past 4.8 million to reach 4,846,427 as of this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,209 -- was recorded on September 11. The country had reported 1,114 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period in the country -- 97,570 -- was reported on September 12.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 1,100 COVID deaths in a single day. It had reported more than 1,200 deaths each on September 11 and 12.

It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for 13 consecutive days now, on 17 of the last 20 days and 20 of the last 35 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 30 of the last 33 days.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for seven of the last nine days and more than 80,000 cases for 11 of the last 12 days. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 18 of the last 19 days, more than 60,000 cases on 33 of the last 34 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 46th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to 3,780,107 this morning.

NNN