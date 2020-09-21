India reports 1,130 more COVID-19 deaths, 86,961 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 21, 2020

India today reported 1,130 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 86,961 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and cause concern in different parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases in the country so far has risen to 5,487,580 while the death toll has climbed to 87,882.

Meanwhile, on the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 4,396,399 as of this morning.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA. India now accounts for close to 19% of the total global recoveries.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 1,003,299 this morning, down 7,525 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India reported 1,133 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country recorded 92,605 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 11 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 13 of the last 14 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 20 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 16 days and more than 80,000 cases for 18 of the last 19 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 25 of the last 26 days, more than 60,000 cases on 40 of the last 41 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 53rd consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 30.929 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 959,528 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.799 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.544 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (199,474) and Brazil (136,895).