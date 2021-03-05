India reports 113 COVID-19 deaths, 16,838 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 5, 2021

India today reported 113 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 16,838 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as some states continued to record a spike in the number of fresh cases.

The number of deaths in a single day has gone above the 100-mark after remaining below that level for three days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 157,548 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,173,761.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 44 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 17 times in the past 32 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 52nd consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 38 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,839,894 as of this morning, up 13,819 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.01%.

The number of active cases went up by 2,906 in the last 24 hours to 176,319.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 89 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 17,407 new cases of infection yesterday -- the highest in five weeks.

The world has reported a total of 115.598 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.569 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.825 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.793 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (520,228), Brazil (260,970) and Mexico (188,866).

