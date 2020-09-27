India reports 1,124 more COVID-19 deaths, 88,600 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 27, 2020

India today reported 1,124 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 88,600 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has crossed the 94,000-mark to reach 94,503 while the total number of cases edged close to the six-million mark at 5,992,532 as of this morning.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge, reaching 4,941,627 -- up 92,043 from yesterday,official data showed.

The number of active cases has also gone down by 4,567 to 956,402 today.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,089 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 85,362 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 17 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 16 of the last 20 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 26 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 22 days and more than 80,000 cases for 23 of the last 25 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 31 of the last 32 days, more than 60,000 cases on 46 of the last 47 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 59th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 32.751 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 994,146 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.078 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.717 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (204,490) and Brazil (141,406).