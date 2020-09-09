India reports 1,115 COVID-19 deaths, 89,706 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 9, 2020

India today reported 1,115 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 89,706 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in various states across the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen past 73,000 to touch 73,890 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past 4.3 million to 4,370,128.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,133 -- was reported yesterday (September 8).

The number of new cases reported in the previous 24 hours today is only slightly lower than the peak of 90,802 reported on September 7. The country had reported 75,809 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for eight consecutive days now, on 12 of the last 15 days and 15 of the last 31 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 25 of the last 28 days.

This is the 36th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 42nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 48th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 58th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It had reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for two of the last four days and more 80,000 cases for six of the last seven days. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 13 of the last 14 days, more than 60,000 cases on 27 of the last 29 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 41st consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to continued to show an uptrend and stood at 3,398,844 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 27.579 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll stood at 897,614 this morning.

India is now placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.327 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.162 million cases)

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (189,679) and Brazil (127,464).

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,115 new deaths reported in India included 380 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 146 in Karnataka, 87 in Tamil Nadu, 73 in Andhra Pradesh, 71 in Uttar Pradesh, 67 in Punjab, 57 in West Bengal, 25 in Haryana, 20 in Madhya Pradesh, 19 in Delhi, 14 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand, 13 each in Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan, 12 each in Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, 11 in Goa, ten in Telangana, nine in Tripura, eight in Assam, five each in Bihar, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, two in Sikkim, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Of the total of 73,890 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 27,407, followed by 8,012 in Tamil Nadu, 6,680 in Karnataka, 4,618 in national capital Delhi, 4,560 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,047 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,677 in West Bengal, 3,133 in Gujarat, 1,990 in Punjab, 1,609 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,164 in Rajasthan, 916 in Telangana, 854 in Haryana, 815 in Jammu and Kashmir, 765 in Bihar, 569 in Odisha, 496 in Jharkhand, 407 in Chhattisgarh, 378 in Assam, 372 in Kerala, 360 in Uttarakhand, 337 in Puducherry, 256 in Goa, 161 in Tripura, 78 in Chandigarh, 60 in Himachal Pradesh, 50 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 39 in Manipur, 35 in Ladakh, 17 in Meghalaya, ten in Nagaland, nine in Arunachal Pradesh, seven in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 4,370,128 cases so far includes the 73,898 patients who have died as well as the 3,398,844 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 897,394 as of this morning, up 13,697 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 74,894 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 77.77%, according to the data.

