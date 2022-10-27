India reports 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection, six deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 27, 2022
India on Thursday reported 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.
The country had on Wednesday recorded 830 new cases of infection and one death.
Kerala accounted for 335 of the new cases posted today, followed by 183 in Tamil Nadu. All other states registered less than 100 cases, with as many as eight states reporting zero cases.
The six deaths reported today included four backlog cases in Kerala and one death each in Meghalaya and Mizoram in the last 24 hours.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,987 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,646,880 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,097,072 today, up 1,892 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.77%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 786 to 20,821 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.58 crore today, including 1.22 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.77% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.06%.
More than 90.04 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1.44 lakh tests yesterday.
NNN