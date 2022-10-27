India reports 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection, six deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 27, 2022

India on Thursday reported 1,112 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths -- higher than Wednesday's numbers -- in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday recorded 830 new cases of infection and one death.

Kerala accounted for 335 of the new cases posted today, followed by 183 in Tamil Nadu. All other states registered less than 100 cases, with as many as eight states reporting zero cases.

The six deaths reported today included four backlog cases in Kerala and one death each in Meghalaya and Mizoram in the last 24 hours.