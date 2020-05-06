India reports 111 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of infected persons jumps to 49,391

New Delhi, May 6, 2020

India today reported 111 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,694, and 2,680 new cases of infection since yesterday evening, taking the total so far to 49,391.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Gujarat, the second most-affected state, accounted for 49 of the 111 new deaths, followed by 34 in the worst-hit Maharashtra, 12 in Rajastan, seven in West Bengal, three in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Tamil Nadu and Punjab, and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Of the total 1,694 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 617, followed by 368 in Gujarat, 176 in Madhya Pradesh, 140 in West Bengal, 89 in Rajasthan, 64 in Delhi, 56 in Uttar Pradesh, 36 in Andhra Pradesh, 33 in Tamil Nadu, 29 each in Karnataka and Telangana, 25 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, six in Haryana, four each in Bihar and Kerala, three in Jharkhand, two in Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

The total of 49,391 cases includes those who have died as well as 14,183 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 33,514 as of this morning, up 1,547 since yesterday evening. The recovery rate of patients so far is 28.71%.

Of the total of 49,391 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 15,525, followed by 6,245 in Gujarat, 5,104 in Delhi, 4,058 in Tamil Nadu, 3,158 in Rajasthan, 3,049 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,880 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,717 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,451 in Punjab, 1,344 in West Bengal, 1,096 in Telangana, 741 in Jammu and Kashmir, 671 in Karnataka, 548 in Haryana, 536 in Bihar, 502 in Kerala, 175 in Odisha, 125 in Jharkhand, 111 in Chandigarh, 61 in Uttarakhand, 59 in Chhattisgarh, 43 each in Assam and Tripura, 42 in Himachal Pradesh, 41 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 12 in Meghalaya, nine in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

Of the 49 deaths reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, as many as 39 were from Ahmedabad district, the worst-hit district, where the toll has now risen to 273. The district recorded 349 new cases of infection on Tuesday, taking the total so far to 4,425.

In Maharashtra, of the 34 new deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 were in Mumbai, taking the toll in the city to 387. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city has gone up to 9,945 with 635 new cases reported yesterday.

Besides Mumbai's 26 deaths, Pune recorded 6 fresh deaths, and one each was reported from Kolhapur and Aurangabad.

The state reported 841 new cases of infection on Tuesday, taking the total so far to 15,525.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said that it will update the case status on its website only once a day in the morning from today, instead of twice a day as was being done so far.

