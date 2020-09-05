India reports 1,089 more COVID-19 deaths, new high of 86,432 fresh cases of infections

- Home
New Delhi, September 5, 2020
India today reported a new high of 86,432 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,089 more deaths as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the total number of persons infected by the virus in the country so far has crossed the 4-million mark to reach 4,023,179 and the death toll has risen past the 69,000-mark to 69,561.
The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,096 -- was reported yesterday (September 4).
The previous high in terms of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 83,883 -- was reported on September 3. The country had reported 83,341 new cases yesterday.
The country has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for four consecutive days now and on 11 of the last 27 days and eight of the last 11 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 21 of the last 24 days.
This is the 32nd consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 38th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 44th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 54th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 80,000 cases in a 24-hour period for three days now, more than 75,000 cases on nine of the last ten days, more than 60,000 cases on 23 of the last 25 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 37th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend. It crossed the 3-million mark yesterday and stood at 3,107,223 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 26.609 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll stood at 874,379 this morning.
India is now placed third in the world both in terms of the total number of cases of infection and the number of deaths due to the virus.
In terms of the total number of cases, it ranks third after the United States (6.2 million cases so far) and Brazil (4.091 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India ranks third after the US (187,755) and Brazi (125,502). Mexico, with 66,851 deaths so far, has moved down to the fourth spot.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,089 new deaths included 378 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 116 in Karnataka, 79 in Tamil Nadu, 76 in Andhra Pradesh, 71 in Uttar Pradesh, 58 in West Bengal, 49 in Punjab, 30 in Madhya Pradesh, 29 in Bihar, 22 in Chhattisgarh, 20 in Puducherry, 19 in Haryana, 15 in Assam, 14 in Gujarat, 13 each in Delhi and Rajasthan, 12 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand, 11 each in Kerala and Telangana, nine in Odisha, eight in Goa, seven in Tripura, five in Chandigarh, three each in Jharkhand and Manipur, two in Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Ladakh.
Of the total of 69,561 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 25,964, followed by 7,687 in Tamil Nadu, 6,170 in Karnataka, 4,513 in national capital Delhi, 4,276 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,762 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,452 in West Bengal, 3,076 in Gujarat, 1,739 in Punjab, 1,513 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,108 in Rajasthan, 877 in Telangana, 759 in Haryana, 755 in Jammu and Kashmir, 701 in Bihar, 531 in Odisha, 447 in Jharkhand, 345 in Assam, 337 in Chhattisgarh, 326 in Kerala, 312 in Uttarakhand, 280 in Puducherry, 220 in Goa, 136 in Tripura, 68 in Chandigarh, 50 in Himachal Pradesh, 49 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 35 each in Ladakh and Manipur, 14 in Meghalaya, ten in Nagaland, seven in Arunachal Pradesh, five in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 4,023,179 cases so far includes the 69,561 patients who have died as well as the 3,107,223 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 846,395 as of this morning, up 15,271 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 70,072 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 77.23%, according to the data.
Maharashtra reported a new high of 19,218 fresh cases of infection during the past 24 hours -- the highest among all states -- taking its total number of cases so far to 863,062. Among other states, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,776 new cases and Karnataka 9,280 cases.
