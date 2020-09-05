India reports 1,089 more COVID-19 deaths, new high of 86,432 fresh cases of infections

New Delhi, September 5, 2020

India today reported a new high of 86,432 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,089 more deaths as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the total number of persons infected by the virus in the country so far has crossed the 4-million mark to reach 4,023,179 and the death toll has risen past the 69,000-mark to 69,561.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,096 -- was reported yesterday (September 4).

The previous high in terms of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 83,883 -- was reported on September 3. The country had reported 83,341 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for four consecutive days now and on 11 of the last 27 days and eight of the last 11 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 21 of the last 24 days.

This is the 32nd consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 38th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 44th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 54th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 80,000 cases in a 24-hour period for three days now, more than 75,000 cases on nine of the last ten days, more than 60,000 cases on 23 of the last 25 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 37th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend. It crossed the 3-million mark yesterday and stood at 3,107,223 this morning.