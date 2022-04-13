India reports 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours
A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a person during a special vaccination drive for pensioners and senior citizens in the presence of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, at Lok Nayak Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.Wasim Sarvar/IANS
India reports 1,088 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, April 13, 2022

India on Wednesday recorded 1,088 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wane across the country.

The 26 deaths logged today included 18 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 796 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 19 deaths, including 15 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases rose again above the 1,000-mark today after remaining below that level for two days.

If the 18 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at eight today -- four in Maharashtra, and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Odisha and Punjab.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,736 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,038,016 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,505,410 today, up 1,081 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 10,870 today, down 19 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.07 crore today, including 15.05 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.25% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.24%.

A total of 79.49 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.29 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

