India reports 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 infection, seven deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 5, 2022

India on Saturday reported 1,082 new cases of COVID-19 infection and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than Friday's numbers.

The country had on Friday logged 1,216 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths.

Maharashtra accounted for 230 of the 1,082 new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by 220 in Kerala and 123 in Tamil Nadu. All other states recorded less than a hundred cases each, with five states reporting zero cases. As many as 14 states reported less than 10 cases.

The seven deaths registered today included two backlog cases in Kerala. The five deaths posted in the last 24 hours included two in Delhi and one each in Maharashtra, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 530,486 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,659,447 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,113,761 today, up 1,580 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 505 to 15,200 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.71 crore today, including 1.67 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

