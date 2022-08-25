India reports 10,725 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 36 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 25, 2022

India on Thursday reported 10,725 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- marginally higher than Wedneday's number -- and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Wednesday logged 10,649 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection remained above the 10,000-mark for the second day today after staying below that level for two days.

The 36 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included five backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 31 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included six in Delhi, five in Maharashtra, three each in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, two each in Haryana, Odisha and Punjab, and one each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,488 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,378,920 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,757,385 today, up 13,084 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.60%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 2,395 to 94,048 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 210.82 crore today, including 23.50 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.73% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.20% today.

A total of 88.39 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.92 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

