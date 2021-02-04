India reports 107 COVID-19 deaths, 12,899 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 4, 2021

India today reported 107 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 12,899 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 154,703 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,790,183.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 22 consecutive days now. It had fallen below 100 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly nine months.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 25th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 twice in the last ten days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,480,455 as of this morning, up 17,824 from yesterday, taking the recovery rate to 97.12%.

The number of active cases went down by 5,032 to 155,025 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 110 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 11,039 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 104.839 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,268,678 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 26.554 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.339 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (450,681), Brazil (227,563) and Mexico (161,240).

