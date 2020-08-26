India reports 1,059 more COVID-19 deaths, 67,151 new cases of infection

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, August 26, 2020
India today reported 1,059 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 67,151 new cases of infection in a surge over the last two days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 59,449 and the total number of persons infected with the virus so far has gone past the 3.2 million-mark to 3,234,474.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 848 deaths yesterday (August 25), which means the country had reported less than 900 deaths for the second consecutive day yesterday. The number has since risen above 1,000 today.
The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported on August 22. The country had reported 60,975 fresh cases of infection yesterday.
India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on four days in the last 17 days and more than 900 deaths on 11 of the last 14 days.
This is the 22nd consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 28th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 34th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 44th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on 13 of the last 15 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 27th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,467,758 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 23.889 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 819,414 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.777 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.669 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (178,468), Brazil (116,580) and Mexico (61,450).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,059 new deaths included 329 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 148 in Karnataka, 107 in Tamil Nadu, 92 in Andhra Pradesh, 72 in Uttar Pradesh, 58 in West Bengal, 49 in Punjab, 20 in Gujarat, 19 in Madhya Pradesh, 17 each in Delhi and Jharkhand, 15 in Chhatisgarh, 14 in Jammu & Kashmir, 13 in Rajasthan, ten each in Kerala, Telangana and Haryana, nine each in Goa and Odisha, eight each in Assam and Puducherry, six in Uttarakhand, five each in Bihar and Tripura, three in Chandigarh, two each in Manipur and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and one each in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 59,449 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 22,794, followed by 6,721 in Tamil Nadu, 4,958 in Karnataka, 4,330 in national capital Delhi, 3,460 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,059 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,928 in Gujarat, 2,909 in West Bengal, 1,265 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,178 in Punjab, 980 in Rajasthan, 780 in Telangana, 638 in Jammu and Kashmir, 623 in Haryana, 519 in Bihar, 428 in Odisha, 347 in Jharkhand, 260 in Assam, 244 in Kerala, 221 in Chhattisgarh, 213 in Uttarakhand, 172 in Puducherry, 157 in Goa, 83 in Tripura, 40 in Chandigarh, 37 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 30 in Himachal Pradesh, 24 in Ladakh, 24 in Manipur, nine in Nagaland, eight in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,234,474 cases so far includes the 59,449 patients who have died as well as 2,467,758 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 707,267 as of this morning, up 2,919 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 63,173 since yesterday and the recovery rate has gone up to 76.30%, according to the data.
NNN