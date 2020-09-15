India reports 1,054 more COVID-19 deaths, 83,809 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 15, 2020

India today registered 1,054 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 83,809 new cases of infection across the country -- both significantly lower than the numbers reported for the last several days.

With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 80,000-mark to touch 80,776 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has gone past 4.9 million to reach 4,930,236 as of this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,209 -- was recorded on September 11. The country had reported 1,136 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period in the country -- 97,570 -- was reported on September 12. The country had registered 92,071 new cases yesterday.

The country had reported more than 1,100 deaths on each of the last seven days and more than 1,200 deaths each on September 11 and 12.

It has now reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for 14 consecutive days, on 18 of the last 21 days and 22 of the last 36 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 31 of the last 34 days.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for seven of the last ten days and more than 80,000 cases for 12 of the last 13 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 19 of the last 20 days, more than 60,000 cases on 34 of the last 35 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 47th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to 3,859,399 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 29.190 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 927,245 this morning.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.553 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.345 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (194,489) and Brazil (132,006).