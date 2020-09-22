India reports 1,053 more COVID-19 deaths, 75,083 new cases of infection

New Delhi, September 22, 2020

India today reported 1,053 more deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 75,083 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours, significantly lower than the trend witnessed in recent days.

With these, the total number of cases in the country so far has risen past the 5.5-million mark to 5,562,662 while the death toll has climbed to 88,935.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 registered a sharp spike, going up by 101,468 -- the highest in a single day so far -- to 4,497,867 as of this morning.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country also dipped to below the one-million mark and stood at 975,861 this morning, down 27,438 from yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,130 deaths yesterday. The number of deaths in a single day has dropped below 1,100 after six days.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 86,961 new cases yesterday. The number of fresh cases has fallen below 80,000 after 13 days.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 12 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 13 of the last 15 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 21 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 17days and more than 80,000 cases for 18 of the last 20 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 26 of the last 27 days, more than 60,000 cases on 41 of the last 42 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 54th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 31.245 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 963,693 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.856 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.558 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (199,865) and Brazil (137,272).

NNN