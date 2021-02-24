India reports 104 COVID-19 deaths, 13,742 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 24, 2021

India today reported 104 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 13,742 new cases of infection as some parts of the country are witnessing a fresh surge in the spread of the virus.

In particular, there is concern about States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, where there has been a spike in the numbers of new cases in recent days.

Of the 13,732 new cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 6,218, followed by Kerala with 4,034, Tamil Nadu with 442, Punjab with 414, Karnataka with 383 and Gujarat with 348. These six states account for 86 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

Of the 104 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 51, followed by 14 deaths in Kerala and 10 in Punjab. There were six deaths in Tamil Nadu and four in Karnataka. These states accounted for 82 per cent of the deaths in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 156,567 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,030,176.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 35 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 14 times in the past 23 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 43rd consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 29 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,726,702 as of this morning, up 14,037 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.24%.

The number of active cases fell by 399 in the last 24 hours to 146,907.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 78 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 10,584 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 12,165,598. This number includes 6,498,300 healthcare workers who have received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,398,400 who have received the second dose as well as 4,268,898 frontline workers who have taken the first dose.

The world has reported a total of more than 112.116 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,485,601 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.259 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.257 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (502,660), Brazil (248,529) and Mexico (181,809).

NNN