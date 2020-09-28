India reports 1,039 more COVID-19 deaths, 82,170 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 28, 2020

India today reported 1,039 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 82,170 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours.

With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has crossed the 95,000-mark to reach 95,542 while the total number of cases climbed beyond six million to touch 6,074,702 as of this morning.

On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge, crossing the 5-million mark to reach 5,016,520 as of today.

The number of active cases went up by 6,238 since yesterday to 962,640.

India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,124 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 88,600 new cases yesterday.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 18 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 16 of the last 21 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 27 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 23 days and more than 80,000 cases for 24 of the last 26 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 32 of the last 33 days, more than 60,000 cases on 47 of the last 48 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 60th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 32.994 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 996,682this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.114 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.732 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (204,752) and Brazil (141,741).