India reports 1,039 more COVID-19 deaths, 82,170 fresh cases of infection
Total cases climb beyond 6 million, recoveries cross 5 million, death toll goes past 95,000
New Delhi, September 28, 2020
India today reported 1,039 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 82,170 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours.
With these, the COVID-19 death toll in the country has crossed the 95,000-mark to reach 95,542 while the total number of cases climbed beyond six million to touch 6,074,702 as of this morning.
On the positive side, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to surge, crossing the 5-million mark to reach 5,016,520 as of today.
The number of active cases went up by 6,238 since yesterday to 962,640.
India is now the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, overtaking the USA, and accounts for about one-fifth of the total global recoveries.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 1,124 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 88,600 new cases yesterday.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 18 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 16 of the last 21 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 27 consecutive days now.
India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 23 days and more than 80,000 cases for 24 of the last 26 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 32 of the last 33 days, more than 60,000 cases on 47 of the last 48 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 60th consecutive day today.
The world has reported a total of more than 32.994 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 996,682this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.114 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.732 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (204,752) and Brazil (141,741).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, showed that the 1,039 new deaths reported in India today included 380 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country.
It was followed by 80 in Tamil Nadu, 79 in Karnataka, 77 in Uttar Pradesh, 60 in West Bengal, 50 in Punjab, 45 in Andhra Pradesh, 42 in Delhi, 31 in Chhattisgarh, 26 in Madhya Pradesh, 21 in Kerala, 17 in Assam, 16 in Haryana, 15 in Rajasthan, 14 in Odisha, 13 in Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, ten each in Goa and Gujarat, nine in Jharkhand, eight in Uttarakhand, seven each in Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, three in Tripura, two each in Bihar, Chandigarh and Sikkim, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Ladakh.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Manipur, Meghalaya and Nagaland.
Of the total of 95,542 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 35,571, followed by 9,313 in Tamil Nadu, 8,582 in Karnataka, 5,708 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,594 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,235 in national capital Delhi, 4,781 in West Bengal, 3,416 in Gujarat, 3,238 in Punjab, 2,207 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,441 in Rajasthan, 1,307 in Haryana, 1,132 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,107 in Telangana, 888 in Bihar, 848 in Chhattisgarh, 797 in Odisha, 679 in Jharkhand, 677 in Kerala, 655 in Assam, 574 in Uttarakhand, 513 in Puducherry, 401 in Goa, 273 in Tripura, 175 in Himachal Pradesh, 147 in Chandigarh, 64 in Manipur, 58 in Ladakh, 53 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 43 in Meghalaya, 33 in Sikkim, 16 in Nagaland, 14 in Arunachal Pradesh, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 6.074,702 cases in India so far include the 95,542 patients who have died as well as the 5,016,520 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 962,640 as of this morning, up 6,238 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 74,893 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 82.58%, according to the data.
Of the total of 82,170 new cases of infection reported in the country today, Maharashtra accounted for 18,056, followed by 9,543 in Karnataka, 7,445 in Kerala, 6,923 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,791 in Tamil Nadu, 4,250 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,922 in Odisha, 3,292 in Delhi and 3,185 in West Bengal. Other states have reported less than 3,000 cases each in the past 24 hours.
