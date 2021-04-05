India reports 103,558 new cases of COVID-19 infection, highest since pandemic began

New Delhi, April 5, 2021

India today reported 103,558 new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in the last 24 hours, the highest number in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year as the increasing spread of the virus in Maharashtra and some other States continued to be a cause of concern.

The previous highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17 last year.

The number of new cases registered today is significantly higher than the 93,249 cases logged yesterday.

The country also reported 478 more deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, lower than the 513 recorded yesterday.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

The Central Government had said on Friday that the COVID-19 situation in as many as 11 States and Union Territories (UTs) was a "matter of serious concern", especially so in Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

Of the 103,588 new cases of infection reported in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 57,074 cases, the highest in a single day in the State so far.

The State also accounted 222 of the 478 deaths registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the MoHFW, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 165,101 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 12,589,067.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 11,682,136 as of this morning, up 52,847 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 92.79% to 93.14% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by 50,233 in the last 24 hours to 741,830 -- the highest since October 20, when it had stood at 748,538.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 131.212 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.852 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 30.706 million cases) and Brazil (more than 12.984 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (555,001), Brazil (331,433) and Mexico (204,147).

