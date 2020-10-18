India reports 1,033 more COVID deaths, 61,871 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 18, 2020

India today reported 1,033 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 61,871 new cases of infection as the virus continued to spread and cause concern in many parts of the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 114,031 and the total number of cases of infection has gone up to 7,494,551 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,597,209 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 11,776 since yesterday to 783,311.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 837 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 62,212 new cases yesterday.

This is the first time in 14 days that the country has reported more than a thousand deaths in a single day. It is the 15th consecutive day and the 17th time in 19 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 38 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 48 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 43 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 55 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 53 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 68 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 80th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 39.607 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,108,785 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.105 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.224 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (219,285) and Brazil (153,675).

