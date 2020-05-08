India reports 103 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of infected persons jumps to 56,342

New Delhi, May 8, 2020

India today reported 103 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,886, and 3,390 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 56,342.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 43 of the 103 new deaths, followed by 29 in Gujarat, eight in Madhya Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, five in Rajasthan, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Punjab.

Of the total 1,886 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 694, followed by 425 in Gujarat, 193 in Madhya Pradesh, 151 in West Bengal, 97 in Rajasthan, 66 in Delhi, 62 in Uttar Pradesh, 38 in Andhra Pradesh, 37 in Tamil Nadu, 30 in Karnataka, 29 in Telangana, 28 in Punjab, nine in Jammu & Kashmir, seven in Haryana, five in Bihar, four in Kerala, three in Jharkhand, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 56,342 cases includes those who have died as well as 16,540 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 37,916 as of this morning, up 2,014 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 29.35%.

Of the total of 56,342 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 17,974, followed by 7,012 in Gujarat, 5,980 in Delhi, 5,409 in Tamil Nadu, 3,427 in Rajasthan, 3,252 in Madhya Pradesh, 3,071 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,847 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,644 in Punjab, 1,548 in West Bengal, 1,123 in Telangana, 793 in Jammu and Kashmir, 705 in Karnataka, 625 in Haryana, 550 in Bihar, 503 in Kerala, 219 in Odisha, 132 in Jharkhand, 135 in Chandigarh, 65 in Tripura, 61 in Uttarakhand, 59 in Chhattisgarh, 54 in Assam, 46 in Himachal Pradesh, 42 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 12 in Meghalaya, nine in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

NNN