India reports 103 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,970 new cases

New Delhi, May 16, 2020

India on Friday reported 103 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 2,752, and 3,970 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 85,940.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 49 of the 103 new deaths.

The death toll in Maharashtra is now 1,068 while the number of new cases went up in the state by 1,576 yesterday to 27,524.

Of the remaining, 20 deaths were recorded in Gujarat, 10 in West Bengal, eight in Delhi, seven in Uttar Pradesh, five in Tamil Nadu, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Gujarat, the second most-affected state, reported 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, followed by nine in Delhi, eight in West Bengal, five each in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, four in Rajasthan, two each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total 2,752 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,068, followed by 606 in Gujarat, 239 in Madhya Pradesh, 225 in West Bengal, 125 in Rajasthan, 123 in Delhi, 95 in Uttar Pradesh, 71 in Tamil Nadu, 48 in Andhra Pradesh, 36 in Karnataka, 34 in Telangana, 32 in Punjab, 11 each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, seven in Bihar, four in Kerala, three each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha, two in Assam, and one each in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

The total of 85,940 cases includes those who have died as well as 30,153 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 53,035 as of this morning, up 1,634 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 35.08%.

Of the total of 85,940 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 29,100, followed by 10,108 in Tamil Nadu, 9,931 in Gujarat, 8,895 in Delhi, 4,727 in Rajasthan, 4,595 in Madhya Pradesh, 4,057 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,461 in West Bengal, 2,307 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,935 in Punjab, 1,454 in Telangana, 1,056 in Karnataka, 1,018 in Bihar, 1,013 in Jammu and Kashmir, 818 in Haryana, 672 in Odisha, 576 in Kerala, 203 in Jharkhand, 191 in Chandigarh, 156 in Tripura, 90 in Assam, 82 in Uttarakhand, 76 in Himachal Pradesh, 66 in Chhattisgarh, 43 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 15 in Goa, 13 each in Meghalaya and Puducherry, three in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry said 230 cases were being reassigned to various states. More than 70 per cent of the deaths so far were due to co-morbidities, it said.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held its 15th meeting here today at which it was told that the fatality rate of COVID-19 cases in India was 3.23% against the global rate of 6.92%.

The doubling rate of cases of infection had improved 3.4 days in the pre-lockdown days to 12.9 days in the last week, the meeting was told.

The GoM was informed that 30 municipal areas accounted for 79% of India's case load.

The meeting also discussed the challenges before various States/UTs arising from the returning migrant labourers and the returnees from abroad.

As of yesterday, there were a total of 8,694 facilities comprising 919 dedicated COVID hospitals, 2,036 COVID Health Centres and 5,739 COVID Care Centres with a total of 2,77,429 beds for severe and critical cases in the country.

As many as 29,701 ICU beds and 5,15,250 isolation beds in care centres, are available. Also, 18,855 ventilators are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has also provided 84.22 lakh N95 masks and 47.98 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions.

The GoM was also informed that domestic manufacturers have reached production capacity of nearly 3 lakh PPEs per day and about 3 lakh N-95 masks per day which is sufficient to meet the requirement of the country in the near future. In addition, manufacturing of ventilators by domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said the testing capacity in the country had increased to 1,00,000 tests per day through 509 government and private laboratories. Nearly 20 lakh cumulative tests have been conducted in the country, as on date. Advanced machines for ramping up the testing facility have also been procured and ordered. Also, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been equipped with the COBAS 6800, a fully automated, high-end machine for performing real time PCR testing COVID-19. COBAS 6800 will provide quality, high-volume testing with a high throughput of around 1200 samples in 24 hours. The current availability of testing kits is sufficient and is being distributed through 15 depots of ICMR to the States/UTs.

