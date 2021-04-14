India reports 1,027 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 184,372 cases of infection in 24 hours

New Delhi, April 14, 2021

India today reported 1,027 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and a new high of 184,372 fresh cases of infection as the rapid spread of the pandemic in several States continued to cause concern across the country.

At 1,027, the number of deaths has again crossed the four-figure mark for the first time since October 18, 2020 when 1,033 deaths had been recorded. The country had registered 879 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases of infections, at 184,372, is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year. The country had logged 161,736 cases yesterday.

With Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and some other States reporting a sudden surge in the number of cases in recent days, the country has logged more than a lakh new cases of infection in 24 hours for the ninth time in ten days today. The number remained above 150,000 for the fourth consecutive day today.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

Of the 184,372 new cases of infection reported in the country today, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- accounted for 60,212 new infections, higher than the 51,751 cases registered yesterday but lower than the peak of 63,294 recorded a day before that.

The State also accounted for 281 of the 1,027 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in the country today.

Given the gravity of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last night announced "lockdown"-style restrictions in the State from 8 pm today till April 30 in a bid to break the chain of transmission.

Mumbai suburban trains and city buses will continue to run, but commutes will be permitted only for those in the designated "essential services", he said.

"From tomorrow 8 pm, Section 144 will be imposed across Maharashtra. From 7 a.m.-8 p.m. only essential services shall remain open. This is imperative to break the chain of the virus. Saving lives is our topmost priority," Thackeray said in an address to the state late yesterday evening.

Referring to the shortages experienced by the state, Thackeray said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Indian Air Force to transport oxygen from other states as road transportation could lead to delays.

Under the new regime, all non-essential services and travel shall be prohibited totally. With the clamping of prohibitory orders, all film shootings are banned, all places of worship will remain shut, marriages will be allowed with only 25 guests and funerals with the earlier norm of 20 mourners.

All restaurants, bars, streetfood sellers, except those in-house on premises of hotels and other designated locations, will remain closed, though home delivery shall be permitted.

Food markets and retail outlets shall be allowed with staggered working hours, while clubs, gyms, amusement/water parks, swimming pools, beaches, gardens, and other public places, salons, barber shops, etc shall be closed for public.

Autorickshaws and taxis can ply with driver plus only two passengers, private vehicles shall be allowed for only emergency/essential purposes, while all manufacturing, trade, banking, commercial, ecommerce, marketing and related activities shall continue, all state/Central government and essential private offices including law firms, shall work but with only 50 per cent capacity.

In all categories, the government has mandated adherence to strict Covid-appropriate behaviour and violators would be slapped with hefty fines/penalties and termination of their services till the end of the Centre's pandemic orders.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 172,085 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 13,873,825.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 12,336,036 as of this morning, up 82,339 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 88.91% from 89.51% yesterday.

The number of active cases went up by a whopping 101,006 in the last 24 hours to 1,365,704 --- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The Ministry said that a total of 14,11,758 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested.

A total of 26,46,528 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 11,11,79,578 .

The world has reported a total of 137.442million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.959 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (31.345 million) and ahead of Brazil (13.599 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (563,440), Brazil (358,425) and Mexico (210,282).

