India reports 1,021 more COVID-19 deaths, 76,472 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 29, 2020
India today recorded 1,021 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 76,472 new cases of infection in a surge over the last five days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 62,550 and the total number of persons infected with the virus so far inched closer to 3.5 million at 3,463,972.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 1,057 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 77.266-- was reported yesterday (August 28).
This is the fourth consecutive day and the seventh day in the last 20 days that India has reported a thousand-plus deaths in a single day. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 14 of the last 17 days.
This is the 25th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 31st consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 37th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 47th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection for three consecutive days now, more than 60,000 cases on 16 of the last 18 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 30th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,648,998 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 24.649 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 835,793 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.913 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.804 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (181,789), Brazil (119,504) and Mexico (63,146).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,021 new deaths included 331 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 136 in Karnataka, 102 in Tamil Nadu, 81 in Andhra Pradesh, 77 in Uttar Pradesh, 56 in West Bengal, 51 in Punjab, 20 each in Bihar and Delhi, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 in Haryana, 14 in Gujarat, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 in Uttarakhand, nine each in Puducherry and Telangana, eight each in Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha, seven each in Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala, six in Chhattisgarh, five in Tripura, four in Goa, two each in Chandigarh, Manipur and Meghalaya, and one in Ladakh.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 62,550 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 23,775, followed by 7,050 in Tamil Nadu, 5,368 in Karnataka, 4,389 in national capital Delhi, 3,714 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,294 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,073 in West Bengal, 2,976 in Gujarat, 1,323 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,307 in Punjab, 1,017 in Rajasthan, 808 in Telangana, 678 in Jammu and Kashmir, 661 in Haryana, 558 in Bihar, 456 in Odisha, 381 in Jharkhand, 286 in Assam, 274 in Kerala, 251 in Chhattisgarh, 239 in Uttarakhand, 199 in Puducherry, 175 in Goa, 94 in Tripura, 45 in Chandigarh, 42 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 33 in Himachal Pradesh, 28 in Ladakh, 27 in Manipur, ten in Meghalaya, nine in Nagaland, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,463,972 cases so far includes the 62,550 patients who have died as well as 2,648,998 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 752,424 as of this morning, up 10,401 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 65,050 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 76.47%, according to the data.
