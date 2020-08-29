India reports 1,021 more COVID-19 deaths, 76,472 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 29, 2020

India today recorded 1,021 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 76,472 new cases of infection in a surge over the last five days as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 62,550 and the total number of persons infected with the virus so far inched closer to 3.5 million at 3,463,972.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 1,057 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 77.266-- was reported yesterday (August 28).

This is the fourth consecutive day and the seventh day in the last 20 days that India has reported a thousand-plus deaths in a single day. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 14 of the last 17 days.

This is the 25th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 31st consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 37th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 47th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection for three consecutive days now, more than 60,000 cases on 16 of the last 18 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 30th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,648,998 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 24.649 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 835,793 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.913 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.804 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (181,789), Brazil (119,504) and Mexico (63,146).