India reports 10,197 new cases in last 24 hours, 301 more deaths

New Delhi, November 17, 2021

India today reported 10,197 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours and added 301 more deaths even as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to maintain a decelerating trend across the country.

The 301 deaths reported today includes 171 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past several months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday logged 8,865 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, the lowest in 287 days, and 197 deaths, including 70 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 7,401 in the last 24 days as a result of the ongoing data audit.

Not counting the 171 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 130 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 464,153 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,466,598 today.

Of the 130 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 39, followed by 34 in Maharashtra, 15 in Tamil Nadu and 14 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 19 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,873,890, up 12,134 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.28% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country dropped further by 2,238 to 128,555.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 113.68 crore, including 67.82 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.96% today, below 2% for the 54th day and below 1% for the third consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.82% today, below 2% for 44 consecutive days now and below 1% for the second consective day.

