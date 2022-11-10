India reports 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 10, 2022
India on Thursday reported 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Wednesday's numbers.
The number of new cases of infection has risen above 1,000 again today after remaining below that level for three days.
The country had on Wednesday recorded 811 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.
Karnataka accounted for 268 of the 1,016 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 219 in Kerala and 130 in Maharashtra. All other states reported less than 100 cases each.
The three deaths reported today included two in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,514 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,663,968 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,120,267 today, up 1,385 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 372 to 13,187 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.76 crore today, including 1.32 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
