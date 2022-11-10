India reports 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 infection, three deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 10, 2022

India on Thursday reported 1,016 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than Wednesday's numbers.

The number of new cases of infection has risen above 1,000 again today after remaining below that level for three days.

The country had on Wednesday recorded 811 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

Karnataka accounted for 268 of the 1,016 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, followed by 219 in Kerala and 130 in Maharashtra. All other states reported less than 100 cases each.

The three deaths reported today included two in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan.