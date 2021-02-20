India reports 101 COVID-19 deaths, 13,993 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 20, 2021

India today reported 101 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 13,993 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus showed a rising trend for the fourth consecutive day.

In particular, there is some concern about the surge in the number of fresh cases of infection in Maharashtra, which has reported 6,112 new cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kerala is another state which has been recording high numbers of new cases of infection, with 4,505 cases and 15 deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 156,212 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,977,387.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 31 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 11 times in the past 19 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 39th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 25 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,678,048 as of this morning, up 10,307 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.27%.

The number of active cases rose by 3,585 to 143,127 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 97 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 13,193 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers crossed the one-crore mark yesterday to reach 10,449,942.

This number includes 6,295,903 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose of the vaccine and 756,942 who have taken the second dose as well as 3,397,097 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 261,935 vaccine doses were given yesterday. Of these, there were 115,892 people who got their first dose and 146,043 who received their second doses of the vaccine.

On Thursday, a total of 6,58,674 vaccinations were administered, the highest number in a single day since the immunisation drive was launched on January 16.

The world has reported a total of more than 110.706 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,450,499 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.999 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.084 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (495,506), Brazil (244,737) and Mexico (178,108).

