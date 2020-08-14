India reports 1,007 more COVID deaths, 64,553 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 14, 2020

India today reported 1,007 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 48,040, and 64,553 fresh cases of infection, taking the total so far to 2,461,190, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

This is the second time that the country has reported more than 1,000 deaths, the previous date being August 10, when also it had recorded 1,007 deaths -- the highest in a single day. Yesterday, the country had reported 942 deaths due to the viral disease.

The highest number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 66,999 -- was reported yesterday (August 13).

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.248 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.224 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (167,106), Brazil (105,463) and Mexico (55,293) and ahead of the United Kingdom (46,791).

The country has reported more than 1,000 deaths in a day twice in the past five days and more than 900 deaths five times in the last nine days.

It is also the tenth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 17th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 23rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 33rd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period on six of the last seven days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 16th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 1,751,555 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,007 new deaths included 413 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, the highest in a single day in that or any other state in the country.

This was followed by 119 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 103 in Karnataka, 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 56 in West Bengal, 50 in Uttar Pradesh, 31 in Punjab, 18 in Gujarat, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Delhi, 12 in Jharkhand, 11 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan, ten in Bihar, nine each in Odisha and Telangana, eight each in Assam and Haryana, six in Puducherry, five in Chhattisgarh, three each in Kerala and Uttarakhand, two each in Goa and Tripura, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur.

No new deaths were reported today from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 48,040 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 19,063, followed by 5,397 in Tamil Nadu, 4,167 in national capital Delhi, 3,613 in Karnataka, 2,731 in Gujarat, 2,378 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,280 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,259 in West Bengal, 1,065 in Madhya Pradesh, 833 in Rajasthan, 706 in Punjab, 674 in Telangana, 511 in Haryana, 509 in Jammu & Kashmir, 426 in Bihar, 314 in Odisha, 209 in Jharkhand, 169 in Assam, 143 in Uttarakhand, 129 in Kerala, 114 in Chhattisgarh, 102 in Puducherry, 91 in Goa, 46 in Tripura, 27 in Chandigarh, 22 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 19 in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Manipur, nine in Ladakh, eight in Nagaland, six in Meghalaya, four in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.