India reports 100 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases rise to 81,970

New Delhi, May 15, 2020

India on Friday reported 100 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 2,649, and 3,967 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 81,970.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 44 of the 100 new deaths.

With this, Maharashtra has become the first state to cross the 1000-death mark, with its toll rising to 1,019.

Gujarat, the second most-hit state, reported 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, followed by nine in Delhi, eight in West Bengal, five each in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, four in Rajasthan, two each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Of the total 2,649 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 1,019, followed by 586 in Gujarat, 237 in Madhya Pradesh, 215 in West Bengal, 125 in Rajasthan, 115 in Delhi, 88 in Uttar Pradesh, 66 in Tamil Nadu, 48 in Andhra Pradesh, 35 in Karnataka, 34 in Telangana, 32 in Punjab, 11 each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, seven in Bihar, four in Kerala, three each in Chandigarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, two each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Meghalaya, Puducherry and Uttarakhand.

The total of 81,970 cases includes those who have died as well as 27,920 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 51,401 as of this morning, up 2,182 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 34.06%.

Of the total of 81.970 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 27,524, followed by 9,674 in Tamil Nadu, 9,591 in Gujarat, 8,470 in Delhi, 4,534 in Rajasthan, 4,426 in Madhya Pradesh, 3,902 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,377 in West Bengal, 2,205 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,935 in Punjab, 1,414 in Telangana, 994 in Bihar, 987 in Karnataka, 983 in Jammu and Kashmir, 818 in Haryana, 611 in Odisha, 560 in Kerala, 197 in Jharkhand, 191 in Chandigarh, 156 in Tripura, 87 in Assam, 78 in Uttarakhand, 74 in Himachal Pradesh, 60 in Chhattisgarh, 43 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 14 in Goa, 13 each in Meghalaya and Puducherry, three in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said more than 70 per cent of the deaths so far were due to co-morbidities.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said the country had developed capacity to conduct 100,000 tests per day. It had conducted nearly 20 lakh tests for COVID-19 so far at more than 500 laboratories

sHighlighting the achievements in ramping up the testing capability, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “We have now developed a capacity to conduct 1,00,000 tests per day. Today marks an important milestone as we have tested nearly 20 lakh tests for COVID-19 mark at more than 500 laboratories, including 359 Government laboratories and 145 private laboratories.

He said the doubling rate of cases had slowed down to 13.9 days from 11.1. The fatality rate is 3.2%.

“As of Wednesday, there were 3.0% active COVID-19 patients in ICU, 0.39% on ventilators and 2.7% on oxygen support," he said.

