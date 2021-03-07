India reports 100 COVID-19 deaths, 18,711 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 7, 2021

India today reported 100 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 18,711 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours -- the highest in six weeks -- as a spike in the number of fresh cases in some states, especially Maharashtra, remained a cause of concern.

The number of new cases in a single day is the highest since January 2, when 19,079 cases of infection were reported in the country.

Of the 18,711 cases, Maharashtra alone has reported 10,187 cases, according to figures put out by the state government.

Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are the states where an upward trajectory in the number of cases in recent days have caused some worry.

Of the 100 deaths registered today, Maharashtra accounted for 47.

The number of deaths in a single day has remained above the 100-mark for three days now after remaining below that level for three days.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 157,756 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,210,799.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 46 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 17 times in the past 34 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 54th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 40 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,868,520 as of this morning, up 14,392 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 96.94 %.

The number of active cases went up by 4,219 in the last 24 hours to 184,523.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 108 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 18,327 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 116.483 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.587 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.952 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.938 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (524,319), Brazil (264,325) and Mexico (190,357).

