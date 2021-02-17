India reports 100 COVID-19 deaths, 11,610 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 17, 2021

India today reported 100 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 11,610 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the disease contininued to maintain a downtrend in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,913 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,937,320.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 28 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark ten times in the past 16 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 36th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 23 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,644,858 as of this morning, up 11,833 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.32%.

The number of active cases fell by 323 to 136,549 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 81 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 9,121 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of people across the country who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination rose to to 8,857,341 as of yesterday evening.

These include 6,129,745 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 216,339 who have received the second dose, the Health Ministry said. Also, a total of 2,511,257 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine since the vaccination campaign was launched in the country on January 16.

Yesterday, a total of 134,691 people were vaccinated yesterday. Of them 78,643 received the first dose of the vaccine and 56,048 got the second dose.

The world has reported a total of more than 109.492 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,418,643 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.753 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.921 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (487,927), Brazil (240,940) and Mexico (175,986).

