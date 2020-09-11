India registers new highs of 1,209 COVID deaths, 96,551 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 11, 2020

India today registered new highs of 1,209 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 96,551 fresh cases of infection as the deadly disease continued to spread and claim lives across the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 76,000-mark to touch 76,271 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past 4.5 million to 4,562,414

The previous highs for the number of deaths due to COVID-19 -- 1,172 -- and the number of new cases in a single day in the country 95,735 -- were reported yesterday (September 10).

This is the first time that the country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a single day and the fourth consecutive day that it has registered more than 1,100 COVID-19 deaths.

It has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for ten consecutive days now, on 14 of the last 17 days and 17 of the last 32 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 27 of the last 30 days.

This is the 38th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 44th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 50th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 60th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for four of the last six days and more than 80,000 cases for eight of the last nine days. It has now reported more than 75,000 cases on 15 of the last 16 days, more than 60,000 cases on 29 of the last 31 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 43rd consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to 3,542,663 this morning.