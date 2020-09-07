India registers new high of 90,802 COVID-19 cases, 1,016 more deaths

- Home
India moves up to second spot in the world in terms of total cases, ahead of Brazil
New Delhi, September 7, 2020
India today registered a new high of 90,802 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,016 more deaths as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the total number of persons infected by the virus in the country so far has risen to 4,204,613 and the death toll has climbed to 71,642.
The highest number of deaths in a single day in the country -- 1,096 -- was reported on September 4. The country had reported 1,065 deaths yesterday.
The previous high in terms of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 90,632 -- was reported yesterday (September 6).
The country has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for six consecutive days now, on 13 of the last 29 days and ten of the last 13 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 23 of the last 26 days.
This is the 34th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 40th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 46th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 56th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for two consecutive days, 80,000 cases for four days now, more than 75,000 cases on 11 of the last 12 days, more than 60,000 cases on 25 of the last 27 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 39th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend. It crossed the 3-million mark last week and stood at 3,250,429 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 27.103 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll stood at 883,339 this morning.
India today moved up to second place in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.276 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.137 million cases)
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (188,941) and Brazil (126,650). Mexico, with 67,558 deaths so far, has moved down to the fourth spot.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,016 new deaths included 328 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 95 in Karnataka, 88 in Tamil Nadu, 77 in Uttar Pradesh, 70 in Andhra Pradesh, 54 in Punjab, 52 in West Bengal, 29 each in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, 25 in Haryana, 24 in Chhattisgarh, 16 in Puducherry, 15 each in Bihar and Rajasthan, 14 each in Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir, 11 in Uttarakhand, ten in Kerala, nine in Telangana, eight each in Assam and Odisha, seven each in Goa and Jharkhand, five in Tripura, two each in Chandigarh and Manipur, and one each in Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 71,642 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 26,604, followed by 7,836 in Tamil Nadu, 6,393 in Karnataka, 4,567 in national capital Delhi, 4,417 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,920 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,562 in West Bengal, 3,105 in Gujarat, 1,862 in Punjab, 1,572 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,137 in Rajasthan, 895 in Telangana, 806 in Haryana, 784 in Jammu and Kashmir, 750 in Bihar, 546 in Odisha, 469 in Jharkhand, 380 in Chhattisgarh, 360 in Assam, 347 in Kerala, 341 in Uttarakhand, 314 in Puducherry, 236 in Goa, 149 in Tripura, 71 in Chandigarh, 55 in Himachal Pradesh, 50 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 38 in Manipur, 35 in Ladakh, 16 in Meghalaya, ten in Nagaland, eight in Arunachal Pradesh, five in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 4,204,613 cases so far includes the 71,642 patients who have died as well as the 3,250,429 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 882,542 as of this morning, up 20,222 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 69,564 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 77.3%, according to the data.
Maharashtra reported a new high of 23,350 fresh cases of infection during the past 24 hours -- the highest among all states, taking its total number of cases so far past the nine-lakh mark at 907,212.
Among other states, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,794 new cases, Karnataka 9,319 cases, Uttar Pradesh 6,518 cases and Tamil Nadu 5,783 cases.
Delhi has recorded 3,256 new cases, Odisha 3,810 and Kerala 3,082 cases.
