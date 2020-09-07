India registers new high of 90,802 COVID-19 cases, 1,016 more deaths

New Delhi, September 7, 2020

India today registered a new high of 90,802 fresh cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,016 more deaths as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the total number of persons infected by the virus in the country so far has risen to 4,204,613 and the death toll has climbed to 71,642.

The highest number of deaths in a single day in the country -- 1,096 -- was reported on September 4. The country had reported 1,065 deaths yesterday.

The previous high in terms of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 90,632 -- was reported yesterday (September 6).

The country has reported a thousand-plus COVID deaths for six consecutive days now, on 13 of the last 29 days and ten of the last 13 days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 23 of the last 26 days.

This is the 34th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 40th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 46th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 56th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for two consecutive days, 80,000 cases for four days now, more than 75,000 cases on 11 of the last 12 days, more than 60,000 cases on 25 of the last 27 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 39th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend. It crossed the 3-million mark last week and stood at 3,250,429 this morning.