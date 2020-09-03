India registers new high of 83,883 cases of COVID-19 infection, 1,043 deaths

New Delhi, September 3, 2020

India today registered a new high of 83,883 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,043 more deaths as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen past the 67,000-mark to 67,376 and the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past the 3.8-million mark to 3,853,406.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- was reported on August 19. The country reported 1,045 deaths yesterday

The previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 78,761 -- was reported on August 30. The country reported 78,337 fresh cases yesterday.

The country has reported a thousand-plus deaths for two consecutive days now and on nine of the last 25 days and six of the last nine days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 19 of the last 22 days.

This is the 30 consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 36th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 42nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 52nd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection on seven of the last eight days. It has now reported more than 60,000 cases on 21 of the last 23 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 35th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood close to the 3-million mark at 2,970,492 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 26.031 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll stood at 863,028 this morning.

India is now placed third in the world both in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths due to the virus.

In terms of the total number of cases, it ranks third after the United States (6.113 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.997 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India ranks third after the US (185,720) and Brazi (123,780). Mexico, with 65,816 deaths so far, has moved down to the fourth spot.