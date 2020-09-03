India registers new high of 83,883 cases of COVID-19 infection, 1,043 deaths

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, September 3, 2020
India today registered a new high of 83,883 fresh cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection and 1,043 more deaths as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen past the 67,000-mark to 67,376 and the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past the 3.8-million mark to 3,853,406.
The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- was reported on August 19. The country reported 1,045 deaths yesterday
The previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 78,761 -- was reported on August 30. The country reported 78,337 fresh cases yesterday.
The country has reported a thousand-plus deaths for two consecutive days now and on nine of the last 25 days and six of the last nine days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 19 of the last 22 days.
This is the 30 consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 36th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 42nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 52nd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection on seven of the last eight days. It has now reported more than 60,000 cases on 21 of the last 23 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 35th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood close to the 3-million mark at 2,970,492 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 26.031 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll stood at 863,028 this morning.
India is now placed third in the world both in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths due to the virus.
In terms of the total number of cases, it ranks third after the United States (6.113 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.997 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India ranks third after the US (185,720) and Brazi (123,780). Mexico, with 65,816 deaths so far, has moved down to the fourth spot.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,043 new deaths included 292 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 113 in Karnataka, 106 in Punjab, 98 in Tamil Nadu, 74 in Uttar Pradesh, 72 in Andhra Pradesh, 56 in West Bengal, 27 in Madhya Pradesh, 25 in Bihar, 19 in Delhi, 15 each in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, 13 in Puducherry, 12 each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Rajasthan, 11 each in Odisha and Uttarakhand, ten each in Goa, Jharkhand and Telangana, eight each in Assam and Tripura, seven in Kerala, three in Himachal Pradesh, two in Chandigarh, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 67,376 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 25,195, followed by 7,516 in Tamil Nadu, 5,950 in Karnataka, 4,481 in national capital Delhi, 4,125 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,616 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,339 in West Bengal, 3,046 in Gujarat, 1,618 in Punjab, 1,453 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,081 in Rajasthan, 856 in Telangana, 732 in Jammu and Kashmir, 721 in Haryana, 646 in Bihar, 514 in Odisha, 438 in Jharkhand, 323 in Assam, 305 in Kerala, 299 in Chhattisgarh, 291 in Uttarakhand, 253 in Puducherry, 204 in Goa, 126 in Tripura, 59 in Chandigarh, 47 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 43 in Himachal Pradesh, 35 in Ladakh, 29 in Manipur, 13 in Meghalaya, nine in Nagaland, seven in Arunachal Pradesh, four in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,853,406 cases so far includes the 67,376 patients who have died as well as the 2,970,492 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 815,538 as of this morning, up 14,256 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 68,584 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 77.08%, according to the data.
NNN