India registers new high of 1,096 COVID-19 deaths, 83,341 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, September 4, 2020

India today registered a new high of 1,096 deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and as many as 83,341 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen past the 68,000-mark to 68,472 and the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past the 3.9-million mark to 3,936,747.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- was reported on August 19. The country reported 1,043 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases reported today is only slightly less than yesterday's peak of 83,883.

The country has reported a thousand-plus deaths for three consecutive days now and on 10 of the last 26 days and seven of the last ten days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 20 of the last 23 days.

This is the 31st consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 37th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 43rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 53rd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

India has been reporting more new cases of infection that any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 80,000 cases in a 24-hour period for two days now, more than 75,000 cases on eight of the last nine days, more than 60,000 cases on 22 of the last 24 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 36th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and crossed the 3-million mark to stand at 3,037,151 this morning.