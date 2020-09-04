India registers new high of 1,096 COVID-19 deaths, 83,341 fresh cases of infection

- Home
New Delhi, September 4, 2020
India today registered a new high of 1,096 deaths due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and as many as 83,341 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen past the 68,000-mark to 68,472 and the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has climbed past the 3.9-million mark to 3,936,747.
The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- was reported on August 19. The country reported 1,043 deaths yesterday.
The number of new cases reported today is only slightly less than yesterday's peak of 83,883.
The country has reported a thousand-plus deaths for three consecutive days now and on 10 of the last 26 days and seven of the last ten days. It has reported more than 900 deaths on 20 of the last 23 days.
This is the 31st consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 37th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 43rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 53rd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
India has been reporting more new cases of infection that any other country for the past several days. It has reported more than 80,000 cases in a 24-hour period for two days now, more than 75,000 cases on eight of the last nine days, more than 60,000 cases on 22 of the last 24 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 36th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and crossed the 3-million mark to stand at 3,037,151 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 26.22 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the death toll stood at 868,733 this morning.
India is now placed third in the world both in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths due to the virus.
In terms of the total number of cases, it ranks third after the United States (6.15million cases so far) and Brazil (4.041 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India ranks third after the US (186,790) and Brazi (124,614). Mexico, with 66,329 deaths so far, has moved down to the fourth spot.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1,096 new deaths included 391 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 104 in Karnataka, 92 in Tamil Nadu, 75 each in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, 72 in Punjab, 55 in West Bengal, 30 in Madhya Pradesh, 26 in Bihar, 19 each in Delhi and Haryana, 16 each in Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, 14 in Rajasthan, 11 in Jammu & Kashmir, ten each in Kerala and Telangana, nine in Uttarakhand, eight each in Goa and Odisha, seven each in Assam and Puducherry, six in Jharkhand, five in Himachal Pradesh, four in Chandigarh, three each in Manipur and Tripura, and one in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 68,472 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 25,586, followed by 7,608 in Tamil Nadu, 6,054 in Karnataka, 4,500 in national capital Delhi, 4,200 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,691 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,394 in West Bengal, 3,062 in Gujarat, 1,690 in Punjab, 1,483 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,095 in Rajasthan, 866 in Telangana, 743 in Jammu and Kashmir, 740 in Haryana, 672 in Bihar, 522 in Odisha, 444 in Jharkhand, 330 in Assam, 315 each in Chhattisgarh and Kerala, 300 in Uttarakhand, 260 in Puducherry, 212 in Goa, 129 in Tripura, 63 in Chandigarh, 48 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Himachal Pradesh, 35 in Ladakh, 32 in Manipur, 13 in Meghalaya, nine in Nagaland, seven in Arunachal Pradesh, four in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,936,747 cases so far includes the 68,472 patients who have died as well as the 3,037,151 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 831,124 as of this morning, up 15,586 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 66,659 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 77.14%, according to the data.
