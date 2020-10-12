India registers dip in COVID numbers with 816 deaths, 66,732 new cases

New Delhi, October 12, 2020

India today registered a significant dip in its coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers, with 816 deaths and 66,732 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 109,150 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,120,538 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

Also, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,149,535 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 5,643 since yesterday to 861,853.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 918 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 74,383 new cases yesterday.

This is the eighth consecutive day and the tenth time in 14 days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the ninth consecutive day and the 11th time in 14 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 32 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 42 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 37 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 49 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 47 days, more than 60,000 cases on 61 of the last 62 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 74th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 37.408 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,076,764 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.762 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.094 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (214,771) and Brazil (150,488).