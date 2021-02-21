India registers 90 COVID-19 deaths, 14,264 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 21, 2021

India registered 90 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) even as the number of new cases of infection in the last 24 hours -- at 14,264 -- maintained an upward trend for the fifth consecutive day today.

In particular, there has been a surge in the number of fresh cases of infection in Maharashtra, wehre 6,281 new cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 156,302 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,991,651.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 32 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 12 times in the past 20 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 40th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 26 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,689,715 as of this morning, up 11,667 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.25%.

The number of active cases rose by 2,507 to 145,634 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 101 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 13,993 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has reached crossed the one-crore mark yesterday to reach 10,838,323.

The number includes 6,352,713 healthcare workers who have received the first dose and 873,940 who have taken the second dose as well as 3,611,670 frontline workers.

A total of 186,081 vaccine doses were administered yesterday, the 36th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, which began on January 16.

Of these, 96,340 people received the first dose of the vaccine annd 89,741 received the second dose of the vaccine.

The world has reported a total of more than 111.073 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,460,483 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.076 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.139 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (497,597), Brazil (245,977) and Mexico (179,797).

