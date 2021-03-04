India registers 89 COVID-19 deaths, 17,407 new cases of infection

New Delhi, March 4, 2021

India today registered 89 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 17,407 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as some parts of the country continued to witness a spike in the number of cases.

The number of new cases in a single day, at 17,407, is the highest in nearly five weeks, after January 29, when 18,855 fresh cases of infection had been reported.

Of the 89 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the most at 42, followed by Kerala with 15 and Punjab with 12.

Of the 17,407 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 9,855 -- the highest number recorded in the state since October 18, when the number was 10,259. Maharashtra is by far the state worst-hit by COVID-19 in India. Kerala reported 2,765 new cases today while Punjab logged 772 new cases.

The number of deaths in a single day has remained below the 100-mark for the third day today.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll so far has risen to 157,435 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 11,156,923.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 43 consecutive days now. It has fallen below the 100-mark 17 times in the past 31 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 51st consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 five times in the last 37 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,826,075 as of this morning, up 14,031 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.03%.

The number of active cases went up by 3,287 in the last 24 hours to 173,413.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 98 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 14,989 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of 115.165 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.559 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 28.759 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 10.718 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (518,345), Brazil (259,271) and Mexico (188,044).

