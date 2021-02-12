India registers 87 COVID-19 deaths, 9,309 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 12, 2021

India today registered 87 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 9,309 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the disease continued to decelerate across the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,447 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,880,603.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 24 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 31st consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 four times in the last 18 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,589,230 as of this morning, up 15,858 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.32%.

The number of active cases fell by 6,636 to 135,926 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 108 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 12,923 new cases of infection yesterday.

Of the 9,309 new cases reported in the last 24 hours in the country, Kerala alone accounted for 5,281. In fact, it is the only state to have reported more than 1,000 cases today. Maharashtra reported 652 new cases and Tamil Nadu 481 new cases.

Of the 87 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 25 and Kerala for 16.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare and frontline workers who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, since the campaign began on January 16, reached 7,430,866 as of yesterday evening.

This number includes 5,790,832 are healthcare workers and 1,640,034 are frontline workers. As many as 413,752 people received the vaccination yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 107.778 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,368,341 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.390 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.713 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (475,291), Brazil (236,201) and Mexico (171,234).

