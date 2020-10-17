India registers 837 more COVID deaths, 62,212 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, October 17, 2020

India today registered 837 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 62,212 fresh cases of infection as the virus continued to spread in several parts of the country, though at a slower pace.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 112,998 and the total number of cases of infection has gone up to 7,432,680 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,524,595 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 9,441 since yesterday to fall below the 800,000-mark at 795,087.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 895 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 63,371 new cases yesterday.

This is the 13th consecutive day and the 15th time in 18 days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the 14th consecutive day and the 16th time in 18 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 37 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 31 of the last 47 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 42 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 54 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 52 days, more than 60,000 cases on 65 of the last 67 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 79th consecutive day today.

Last Tuesday (October 13) was the first time in more than two months that the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000.

The world has reported a total of more than 39.266 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,103,509 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.048 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.2 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (218,573) and Brazil (153,214).

Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 837 new deaths reported in India today included 306 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.

It was followed by 73 deaths in Karnataka, 61 in West Bengal, 57 in Tamil Nadu, 46 in Uttar Pradesh, 40 in Chhattisgarh, 26 in Punjab, 25 each in Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, 24 in Kerala, 22 in Delhi, 15 each in Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, 11 each in Gujarat and Haryana, ten in Assam, nine each in Bihar and Telangana, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, six in Goa, five each in Chandigarh and Manipur, four in Jharkhand, three in Tripura, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 112,998 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 41,502, followed by 10,529 in Tamil Nadu, 10,356 in Karnataka, 6,589 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,382 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,946 in national capital Delhi, 5,931 in West Bengal, 3,980 in Punjab, 3,617 in Gujarat, 2,735 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,723 in Rajasthan, 1,634 in Haryana, 1,425 in Chhattisgarh, 1,366 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,265 in Telangana, 1,113 in Kerala, 1,104 in Odisha, 981 in Bihar, 853 in Assam, 829 in Uttarakhand, 824 in Jharkhand, 571 in Puducherry, 531 in Goa, 326 in Tripura, 262 in Himachal Pradesh, 206 in Chandigarh, 109 in Manipur, 75 in Meghalaya, 65 in Ladakh, 59 in Sikkim, 56 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 30 in Arunachal Pradesh, 22 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 7,432,680 cases in India so far include the 112,998 patients who have died as well as the 6,524,595 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 795,087 as of this morning, down 9,441 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 70,816 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 87.78%, according to the data.