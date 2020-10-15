India registers 680 more coronavirus deaths, 67,708 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 15, 2020

India today reported 680 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 67,708 new cases of infection as the virus continued to spread in several parts of the country, though at a slower pace.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 111,266 and the total number of cases of infection has gone up to 7,307,097 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,383,441 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 14,486 since yesterday to 812,390.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 730 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 63,509 new cases yesterday.

This is the 11th consecutive day and the 13th time in 17 days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the 12th consecutive day and the 14th time in 17 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 35 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 31 of the last 45 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 40 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 52 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 50 days, more than 60,000 cases on 63 of the last 65 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 77th consecutive day today.

Tuesday (October 13) was the first time in more than two months that the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000.

The world has reported a total of more than 38.441 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,091,439 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.911 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.14 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (216,858) and Brazil (151,747).