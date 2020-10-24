India registers 650 more COVID-19 deaths, 53,370 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 24, 2020

India today registered 650 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 53,370 new cases of infection as the spread of the virus continued to show a declining trend in many parts of the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 117,956 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 7,814,682 since the first case was reported in the country in late January.

This is the fourth time in six days that the number of deaths in a single day has fallen below 700. The number of daily deaths was below 600 on October 19 and 20 before crossing 700 on the next two days.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 had dropped below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790 on October 20

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and crossed the 7-million mark to stand at 7,016,046 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 14,829 since yesterday to 680,680 today.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 690 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 54,366 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,00 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 21st consecutive day and the 23rd time in 24 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 43 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 53 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 49 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 61 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 59 days, more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 74 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 85 of the last 86 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 42.147 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,143,467 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 8.489 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.353 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (223,947) and Brazil (156,471).

