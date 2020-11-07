India registers 577 more COVID-19 deaths, 50,356 new cases of infection

New Delhi, November 7, 2020

India today registered 577 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 50,356 fresh cases of infection even as the spread of the deadly virus continued to maintain a declining trend in most parts of the country.

With these, the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has risen to 8,462,080 and the death toll has climbed to 125,562.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed above the 500-mark for the fourth day running today after remaining below 500 for the three previous days, before which it had stayed above the mark for four days. The number had fallen below 500 on October 26 for the first time after more than three months.

The number of new cases of infection has again crossed 50,000 for the second time in three days. It had crossed 50,000 on November 5 for the first time in 11 days. On October 20, it had fallen below 50,000 for the first time in 82 days at 46,790. On October 27, the number of new cases had fallen to 36,470 -- the lowest in 101 days till then.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 7,819,886 as of this morning, up 53,920 from yesterday. The recovery rate has risen to 92.41%.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 4,141 since yesterday and stood at 516,632 this morning.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 670 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 47,638 new cases of infection yesterday.

On October 13, the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000 for the first time in more than two months.

Today is the 35th consecutive day and the 37th time in 38 days that the country has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 57 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 32 of the last 67 days.

India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 63 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 75 days. It has reported more than 60,000 cases on 66 of the last 88 days and more than 50,000 new cases for 88 of the last 100 days.

The world has reported a total of more than 49.259 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,241,981 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 9.732 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.631 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (236,064) and Brazil (162,015).